UPDATE 1-Brazil repurchases $2 billion in costlier global bonds

(Adds background on bond purchases, table) BRASILIA, July 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has bought back $2 billion worth of costlier global bonds with maturities that range from 2024 to 2041, the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday. The repurchase was made with the proceeds of the sale of $3.55 billion in global bonds due in 2045. The deal aims to facilitate future debt issues by Brazilian companies, whose bonds are often priced in accordance with the country's sovereign yield curve, or the returns paid on different government bond maturities. The new 2045 bond issued by Brazil will pay investors a yield of 5.131 percent, or 187.5 basis points above comparable U.S. Treasuries, the widest spread for a 30-year bond issued by the Brazilian government since 2009. Bonds repurchased by the Brazilian Treasury: Bond Maturity Coupon Buy-ba Buy-back Remaining (pct) ck amount stock price USD mln USD mln Global 2024 April 8.875 141.32 1.9 1,144.34 15, 2024 Global 2024 B April 8.875 141.32 3.89 92.29 15, 2024 Global 2025 Feb 4, 8.750 141.33 112.27 964.08 2025 Global 2027 May 15, 10.125 159.56 99.91 1,333.44 2027 Global 2030 March 6, 12.250 185.93 45.50 441.98 2030 Global 2034 Jan 20, 8.250 140.22 371.49 1,691.47 2034 Global 2037 Jan 20, 7.125 128.23 949.87 2,129.57 2037 Global 2041 Jan 7, 5.625 109.33 460.36 2,503.91 2041 Total 2,045.19 10,301.08 (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Grant McCool)