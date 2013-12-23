Brazil to sell fixed-rate notes due 2025 in Jan., official says

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will sell fixed-rate notes due in 2025 next year, a sign that officials are pushing forward with an effort to step up the sale of securities offering fixed returns and pare back on planned note redemptions.

The first auction for the new notes, known in Brazil as NTN-Fs, will be Jan. 9, José Franco de Morais, head of National Treasury’s public debt operations division, told reporters on Monday. The treasury will allow investors to buy the NTN-Fs based on average prices at the auction, different from the current Dutch auction system, he said.

Starting January, the treasury will also hold auctions for inflation-indexed securities, known as NTN-Bs, maturing in 2030, 2040 and 2050 on a bi-monthly basis, he said. Morais also said that last week’s announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin reducing monthly bond purchases in the world’s largest economy is “helping lower market uncertainty.”

The Brazilian government, however, is prepared to withstand global market turmoil, he noted.

On Monday, the treasury said federal debt totaled 2.07 trillion reais ($888 billion) in November, an increase of 2.3 percent on a monthly basis and of 5.3 percent on an annual basis.

Outstanding federal public securities debt reached 1.97 trillion reais last month, climbing from October’s 1.93 billion reais. The result was due primarily to net issuances of 20.7 billion reais and a jump in interest payments that totaled 17.9 billion reais in the month, the treasury said.

The share of domestic securities held by non-resident investors slipped from 16.9 percent in October to 16.5 percent in November, the treasury said. While fixed-rate securities owned by non-residents increased slightly to 82.9 percent of the total in November, their share of inflation-linked securities remained stable at 14.4 percent in the period.

The percentage of total federal debt securities maturing within the next 12 months rose slightly to 25.4 percent of outstanding notes in November, from 25.3 percent in October. Of this total, 60.1 percent is reprsented by fixed-rate securities, and 23.3 percent to securities linked to the benchmark overnight Selic lending rate.