FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil prices US$1bn tap of 4.25% 2025 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil prices US$1bn tap of 4.25% 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Federative Republic of Brazil has raised US$1bn through a reopening of its 4.25% Global 2025 bond, after demand for the issue breached US$4.5bn, said market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, priced the transaction at 103.05 to yield 3.888%, or 147bp over US Treasuries, the tight end of guidance of 150bp area (plus or minus 3bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 160bp area.

The reopening brings the total outstanding size on the note to US$4.25bn.

BTG Pactual, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.