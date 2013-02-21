FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil to issue global debt soon - Treasury Secretary
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil to issue global debt soon - Treasury Secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil will sell global bonds in the coming weeks and plans to issue debt in both dollars and the local currency in 2013, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said on Thursday.

Latin America’s largest economy completed three global debt sales last year, securing its cheapest borrowing cost ever in September.

“We hope to continue improving the yield curve for global bond issues,” Augustin said at a press conference in Brasilia, citing potential benefits for economic growth and trade.

Late last year Augustin said the government would try to help improve conditions for Brazilian companies planning to sell debt abroad by creating a new long-dated benchmark for them.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.