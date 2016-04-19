Brazil's Barbosa says states' debt dispute could fuel uncertainty

BRASILIA, April 19 (Reuters) - A debt dispute between Brazil’s federal government and states could cause great uncertainty by creating a legal precedent for all savers to sharply reduce interest payments, Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday at a Supreme Court hearing.

Justices are set to decide on whether states could recalculate their debt with the federal government, replacing compound interest rates for linear rates. Barbosa said the change would cost the government more than 300 billion reais in the middle of a deep economic crisis ($84.18 billion).