FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Barbosa says states' debt dispute could fuel uncertainty
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Barbosa says states' debt dispute could fuel uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 19 (Reuters) - A debt dispute between Brazil’s federal government and states could cause great uncertainty by creating a legal precedent for all savers to sharply reduce interest payments, Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday at a Supreme Court hearing.

Justices are set to decide on whether states could recalculate their debt with the federal government, replacing compound interest rates for linear rates. Barbosa said the change would cost the government more than 300 billion reais in the middle of a deep economic crisis ($84.18 billion).

$1 = 3.5639 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.