5 months ago
Embraer says partnership with Rockwell could lead to joint product
April 4, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 5 months ago

Embraer says partnership with Rockwell could lead to joint product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - The partnership between Brazilian planemaker Embraer and U.S. aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins could eventually lead to the joint development of a new product, the head of Embraer's defense division Jackson Schneider said on Tuesday.

The companies confirmed at a news conference during the LAAD defense expo in Rio de Janeiro a partnership first reported by Reuters, in which both firms will assess each others' remote sensing and communications technology for possible joint sales. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

