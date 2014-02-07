Brazil's top co-op says drought caused losses to soy crop

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest grain cooperative, Coamo, said dry, hot weather has seriously hurt the country’s soy crop, which is in the early stages of a record 90-million-tonne-plus harvest.

Coamo President José Aroldo Gallassini told Reuters in an interview on Friday that weather forecasts for 10 more days of drought and high temperatures will deepen the losses to the crop.

“If it rains today -- and it won’t -- there will be losses. If it doesn’t rain for another 10 days, the losses will be more violent. We will need to wait and see” how big the losses will be, Gallassini said.