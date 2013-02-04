FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Economists slightly raise Brazil inflation forecast, keep growth view
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Economists slightly raise Brazil inflation forecast, keep growth view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Central bank poll shows little changes in Brazil outlook
    * Inflation view for this year goes slightly up to 5.68 pct
    * 2013 growth, rates forecasts unchanged from previous poll


    SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Economists kept their forecasts
for Brazil's consumer inflation, economic growth and interest
rates largely unchanged, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    The poll of around 100 economists showed little changes to
the outlook of Latin America's largest economy, with the view on
inflation, as measured by the benchmark IPCA consumer price
index, going up to 5.68 percent from 5.67 percent in the prior
week.
    The median estimate for economic growth in 2014 was revised
up to 3.70 percent from 3.65 percent previously, while forecasts
for interest rates and inflation for the same year remained
unchanged.
    The benchmark IPCA consumer price index is expected to rise
0.85 percent in January, according to the poll. Brazil's
statistics agency IBGE releases the indicator on Thursday.
    
 (pct)                2013                 2014
                      previous   new       previous  new
                      forecast   forecast  forecast  forecast
 Consumer inflation   5.67       5.68      5.50      5.50
 Exchange rate        2.07       2.05      2.09      2.07

 Interest rate        7.25       7.25      8.25      8.25

 GDP growth           3.10       3.10      3.65      3.70
 Industrial output    3.10       3.17      3.70      3.70

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
