Brazil economic activity falls 0.5 pct in September-central bank
November 18, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil economic activity falls 0.5 pct in September-central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a slower-than-expected pace in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.50 percent in September from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 18 analysts forecast a 0.60 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
