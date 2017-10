SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.23 percent in February from January, the bank said on Monday, in a result in line with median forecasts.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey expected a decline of 0.2 percent in February. Forecasts ranged from a fall of 0.5 percent to a rise of 1.7 percent.