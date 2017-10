SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.40 percent in November from October in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 15 analysts was for a rise of 0.11 percent. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.40 percent to a rise of 0.60 percent.