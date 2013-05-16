FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil March economic activity up 0.72 pct vs February
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

Brazil March economic activity up 0.72 pct vs February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.72 percent in March from February in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 24 analysts, conducted before the government reported a slight drop in retail sales in March, was for a rise of 0.70 percent.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, manufacturing and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 1.16 percent over the same month a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
