Brazil March economic activity up 0.72 pct vs February

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.72 percent in March from February in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 24 analysts, conducted before the government reported a slight drop in retail sales in March, was for a rise of 0.70 percent.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, manufacturing and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 1.16 percent over the same month a year ago.