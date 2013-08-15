Brazil's economic activity index rises 1.13 pct in June from May

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 1.13 percent in June from May in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 19 analysts was for an increase of 1.25 percent. The estimates were taken before the release of retail sales data on Tuesday.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 2.35 percent over the same month a year ago. It grew 0.89 percent in the second quarter over the January-March period.