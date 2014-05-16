Brazil's economic activity slips in March -central bank

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index dropped 0.11 percent in March from February in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 22 analysts was for an decline of 0.1 percent. Economic activity growth in February was revised down to 0.02 percent from a previously reported 0.24, according to central bank data.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 0.09 percent over the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)