#Market News
November 17, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's economic activity rises 0.4 pct in Sept - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.40 percent in September from August in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Monday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 18 analysts was for a 0.14 percent increase.

Economic activity in the third quarter rose a seasonally-adjusted 0.6 percent from the second quarter.

The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 0.92 percent over the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

