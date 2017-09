BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.04 percent month-on-month in November in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 24 analysts was for a 0.20 percent drop.

The IBC-Br index is a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Larry King)