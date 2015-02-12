FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's economic activity drops 0.55 pct in December - central bank
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's economic activity drops 0.55 pct in December - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index dropped 0.55 percent month-on-month in December in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The index showed that the Brazilian economy contracted 0.15 percent in the fourth quarter versus the previous quarter, leading to negative growth of 0.12 percent in all of 2014.

The median estimate for December in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts was for a 0.80 percent drop.

The IBC-Br index is a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors and serves as a proxy for gross domestic product figures released later by the national statistics institute. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.