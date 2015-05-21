FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's economic activity down 1.07 pct in March -central bank
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's economic activity down 1.07 pct in March -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.07 percent in March from February, the bank said on Thursday.

The index showed that the Brazilian economy contracted 0.8 percent in the first quarter versus the previous quarter.

The median estimate for March in a Reuters survey of 25 analysts was for a 0.50 percent drop.

The IBC-Br index is a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors and serves as a proxy for gross domestic product figures released later by the national statistics institute. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.