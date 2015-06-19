Brazil's economic activity plunges in April, points to recession

BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell 0.84 percent in April from March, worse than already negative market estimates and showing still more evidence the once-booming economy is heading toward a recession.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index , a gauge of farming, industry and services activity, was expected to drop 0.4 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

The index showed Brazil’s economy contracted 0.8 percent in the first quarter versus the previous quarter, according to data release last month. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)