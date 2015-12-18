Brazil's economic activity drops 0.63 pct in October - c.bank

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a faster-than-expected pace in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.63 percent in October from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 18 analysts forecast a 0.50 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Janet Lawrence)