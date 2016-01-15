Brazil's economic activity falls 0.52 pct in November - c.bank

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a slower-than-expected pace in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, official data showed on Friday.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.52 percent in November from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 17 analysts forecast a 1.00 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)