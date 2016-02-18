FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's economic activity falls 0.52 pct in December -cbank
February 18, 2016

Brazil's economic activity falls 0.52 pct in December -cbank

BRASILIA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a slightly slower-than-expected pace in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, official data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.52 percent in December from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 20 analysts forecast a 0.63 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors.

In the quarter, activity fell 1.87 percent from the previous quarter, the index showed. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

