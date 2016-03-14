Economic activity in Brazil drops 0.61 pct in January

BRASILIA, March 14 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, official data showed on Monday, underscoring the view that the country’s recession was still worsening as the year started.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.61 percent in January from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 13 analysts forecast a 0.10 percent increase in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)