FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Economic activity in Brazil drops 0.61 pct in January
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 11:40 AM / in 2 years

Economic activity in Brazil drops 0.61 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 14 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, official data showed on Monday, underscoring the view that the country’s recession was still worsening as the year started.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.61 percent in January from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 13 analysts forecast a 0.10 percent increase in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.