Economic activity in Brazil falls 0.29 pct in February
April 22, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Economic activity in Brazil falls 0.29 pct in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 22 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell in February for a 14th consecutive month, central bank data showed on Friday, underscoring a view that a deep recession in Latin America’s largest economy had yet to hit bottom.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.29 percent in February from the prior month after seasonal adjustments, the bank said.

A Reuters survey of 18 analysts forecast a 0.56 percent drop in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

