Brazil's economic activity slips 0.36 pct in March - central bank
May 13, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Brazil's economic activity slips 0.36 pct in March - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 13 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell in March for a 15th consecutive month despite an increase in industrial output, central bank data showed on Friday.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.36 percent in March from the prior month after seasonal adjustments, the bank said.

A Reuters survey of 18 analysts forecast a 0.10 percent drop in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

