a year ago
Brazil's economic activity up 0.03 pct in April - c.bank
June 16, 2016 / 12:07 PM / a year ago

Brazil's economic activity up 0.03 pct in April - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil rose slightly in April, but less than market expectations, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.03 percent in April from March after seasonal adjustments, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 18 analysts had forecast a 0.30 percent increase in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
