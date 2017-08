BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose 0.23 percent in June compared to May, central bank data showed on Friday, slightly above market expectations in a sign that the worst of a crippling recession could be over.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 0.20 percent increase in economic activity in June. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)