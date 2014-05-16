FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's economic activity slips in March -central bank
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's economic activity slips in March -central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quarterly data, reference to retail and industry, background)

By Silvio Cascione

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil dropped slightly in March on weaker industrial output and retail sales, central bank data showed on Friday, capping a frustrating first quarter for Latin America’s largest economy.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index dropped 0.11 percent in March from February in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.

The index, a rough proxy for gross domestic product, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 0.09 percent over the same month a year ago. It pointed to 0.3 percent growth in the first quarter from the end of last year.

March’s surprise drop in retail sales dragged activity down as rising inflation and tighter credit ate into consumers’ pockets. Industrial output also fell in that month as factories sought to cut back on unwanted inventories.

Brazil’s economy has struggled with weak growth and high inflation since 2011 despite countless attempts by the government of President Dilma Rousseff to boost activity through stimulus measures. The country’s economy grew just 2.3 percent last year and is expected to slow further in 2014, according to private estimates.

The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industrial and services sectors, has proven to be an imperfect barometer of official GDP data compiled by statistics agency IBGE, which provides a broader reading of economic activity. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.