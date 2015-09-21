FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's economic activity drops 0.02 pct in July - central bank
September 21, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's economic activity drops 0.02 pct in July - central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, forecasts for 2015 and 2016)

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a slower-than-expected pace in July, central bank data showed on Monday.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.02 percent in July from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of ten analysts forecast a 0.35 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors.

Brazil’s economy has slipped into its worst recession in 25 years, hit by high inflation, rising interest rates and a string of tax hikes and spending cuts by President Dilma Rousseff.

Economic activity fell 1.93 percent in the 12 months through July, according to the IBC-Br index. Over the same period a year before, activity slid 4.25 percent in July.

The IBC-Br index is an early indicator of gross domestic product data. IBGE, the country’s statistics institute, will publish third-quarter economic activity results on Dec. 1.

According to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday, economists expect the Brazilian economy to shrink by 0.8 percent next year, following a sharp contraction of nearly 3 percent forecast for this year. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

