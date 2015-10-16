FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil August economic activity plunges 4.47 pct vs year earlier
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 16, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil August economic activity plunges 4.47 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds annual figures, background)

BRASILIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell for a third straight month in August, central bank data showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a steeper-than-expected recession in Latin America’s largest economy.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, fell 0.76 percent in August from the prior month.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts was for a 0.60 percent decline in the indicator, following a 0.01 percent drop in July.

August’s economic activity plunged 4.47 percent versus a year earlier in non-seasonally-adjusted data, deepening its slide from a 4.28 percent year-on-year drop in July.

Brazil’s economy has slipped into its worst recession in 25 years, hit by high inflation, rising interest rates and a string of tax hikes and spending cuts by President Dilma Rousseff.

According to a Reuters poll this week, economists expect the Brazilian economy to shrink by 1.0 percent next year, following a sharp contraction of nearly 3 percent forecast for this year.

The IBC-Br index is an early indicator of gross domestic product data. IBGE, the country’s statistics institute, will publish third-quarter economic activity results on Dec. 1. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.