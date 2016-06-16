FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's economy up in April for 1st time since 2014, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with background, year-on-year decline)

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose in April for the first time in more than a year of severe recession, but the razor-thin increase was smaller than analysts had expected, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index , a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose 0.03 percent in April from March after seasonal adjustments, the first increase since December 2014.

A Reuters survey of 18 analysts had forecast a 0.3 percent increase in the indicator.

Brazil's economy is going through a second year of what analysts estimate to be its worst recession in more than a century. Activity fell 4.99 percent in April compared to the same month a year earlier.

The IBC-Br data for April, despite being weaker than expected, adds to signs that Latin America's largest economy could stabilize later this year. A record cane crush propped up industrial output in April, while stronger supermarket sales offered vendors some respite after months of losses due to high inflation. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

