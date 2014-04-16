FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's economic activity slows sharply in February
April 16, 2014

Brazil's economic activity slows sharply in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.24 percent in February from January in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Wednesday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 23 analysts was for an increase of 0.3 percent. Economic activity growth in January was revised up to 2.35 percent from a previously reported 1.26 percent, according to central bank data.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 4.04 percent over the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

