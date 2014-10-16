FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's economic activity rises slightly in August
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's economic activity rises slightly in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds background)

BRASILIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil barely rose in August after a sharp rebound the previous month, suggesting the economy is struggling to recover from a recession which began earlier this year.

The Brazilian central bank’s IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.27 percent in August from July in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 26 analysts was for a 0.3 percent increase.

The Brazilian economy plunged into recession in the first half of the year as a slump in investments and public holidays during the World Cup tournament hurt activity in Latin America’s largest economy.

The sluggish economy has been a key topic in a combative campaign that pits President Dilma Rousseff and centrist senator Aecio Neves in the closest presidential race in two decades.

Rousseff has blamed the slowdown on a weak world economy and said activity would gradually recover in the remainder of the year, but low confidence levels continue to hurt businesses.

The IBC-Br index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 1.35 percent over the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.