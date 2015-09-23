FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil mulls reducing stake in existing airport concessions - paper
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil mulls reducing stake in existing airport concessions - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is considering selling half of the minority stake owned by state airport operator Infraero in five major airport concessions to raise cash and reduce a budget deficit, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Infraero currently owns a 49-percent stake in airport concessions in Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Campinas. The potential sale would reduce Infraero’s stakes to 25 percent, O Estado reported, citing one source with direct knowledge of the plan.

Spokespeople at Brazil’s aviation ministry were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.