5 months ago
Brazil plans to tax rural workers to help fund pensions
March 20, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil plans to tax rural workers to help fund pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's government plans levy a pension tax on rural workers to raise funds for the country's public pension system, Mansueto Almeida, Secretary for Economic Monitoring at the Finance Ministry, said at an event on Monday.

The new tax could be equivalent to less than 5 percent of the minimum wage, Almeida said. The Brazilian government has sent to Congress a bill to overhaul its pension system as it seeks to plug a widening budget gap. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

