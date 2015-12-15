FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Senate approves amnesty for undeclared assets abroad
December 15, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Senate approves amnesty for undeclared assets abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that gives an amnesty to unreported assets held by Brazilians abroad in exchange for a fine, in a key victory for President Dilma Rousseff as her government scrambles to shore up the country’s finances.

The bill passed by a vote of 41 versus 27 and now needs to be sanctioned by Rousseff. The government hopes that the amnesty from prosecution could raise 11 billion reais ($2.84 billion). ($1 = 3.8764 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

