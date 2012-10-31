UPDATE 1-Brazil 2013 inflation views to ease-c.bank director

* Director Araújo reiterates bank committed to inflation control

* Some analysts worry bank prioritizing growth over inflation

By Alonso Soto

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Market expectations for Brazil’s inflation in 2013 will likely ease in coming weeks, central bank board member Carlos Hamilton Araújo said on Wednesday, suggesting that private estimates could soon converge with the bank’s views.

He reiterated the central bank expects inflation to converge to the official target. The median market forecast for consumer inflation next year is 5.4 percent, well above the center of the target of 4.5 percent, according to a central bank weekly poll of economists.

Araújo also stressed that the central bank is committed to price stability, which will continue to be the “exclusive focus” of monetary policy in coming years. His comments come at a time when many market analysts say the central bank is sacrificing inflation to promote growth as the Brazilian economy slowly recovers from a year near stagnation.

“This commitment (to inflation control) will strengthen the outlook for expansion in the credit markets and deepen financial integration,” Araújo said in a speech during an event in Porto Alegre.

In its last quarterly inflation report, the bank said it expected inflation to hit 4.6 percent in the third quarter of 2013, but later accelerate to 4.9 percent by year end.

The central bank, led by U.S.-trained economist Alexandre Tombini, has trimmed 525 basis points off its benchmark interest rate since August of last year to revive the economy.

The central bank has signaled it may be done with its aggressive monetary easing cycle and could hold the rates at all-time lows of 7.25 percent for a prolonged period of time.

Keeping rates at record lows for too long as the economy starts to recover could mean higher inflation in Brazil for the coming years, some analysts said.

In the 12 months to mid-October, inflation in Brazil accelerated to 5.56 percent, up from 5.31 percent one month before. The official inflation target in Brazil is 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.