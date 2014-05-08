FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank sees fiscal policy neutral in 2014/2015
May 8, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil central bank sees fiscal policy neutral in 2014/2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RECIFE, Brazil, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank expects fiscal policy to be neutral for inflation in 2014 and 2015, bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Thursday.

Araujo, one of the eight voting members of the bank’s board, told reporters in the northeastern city of Recife that larger fiscal savings will better help fight inflation.

He declined to comment on whether the bank’s daily forex intervention program was going to be extended beyond its June 30 deadline. (Reporting by Leonardo Spinelli; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

