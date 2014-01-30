Brazil's monetary, fiscal policies are coordinated-Augustin

BRASILIA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Monetary and fiscal policies in Brazil are coordinated to generate the lowest inflation rate and the strongest economic growth possible, Treasury secretary Arno Augustin told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.

Brazil posted a central government primary budget surplus of 77 billion reais ($31.8 billion) in 2013, exceeding its own goal of 73 billion reais with a surge in extraordinary revenues, but the economy will likely still fall short of its main fiscal target.