FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's finance minister says no room for auto subsidies
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 11, 2016 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's finance minister says no room for auto subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa told the president of the national automakers’ association Anfavea on Monday that the country’s fiscal situation leaves no room for subsidies for the auto sector, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

The auto industry, which contributes about a quarter of Brazil’s annual industrial production, has suffered from a deepening economic recession owing to tight credit, rising unemployment and crumbling consumer confidence.

While spending on subsidies is off the table, Barbosa told Luiz Moan, the president of Anfavea, that the government will evaluate any proposals from the group, the statement said.

Anfavea last week estimated auto production in Brazil would likely rise 0.5 percent in 2016 though sales would probably fall in the first quarter from a year earlier. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.