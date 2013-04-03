FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's loan delinquencies in decline-central bank
April 3, 2013

Brazil's loan delinquencies in decline-central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Household loan default rates will continue to fall even as families’ indebtedness deepens in Brazil, the central bank said on Wednesday.

“Recent credit disbursements show lower delinquency rates and less arrears compared to loans granted in 2010 and 2011,” central bank director Anthero Meirelles said during the release of a biannual financial stability report.

He added that the banking system remains solvent and enjoys high liquidity in Latin America’s largest economy.

