Brazil banks have adequate solvency metrics, report show
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil banks have adequate solvency metrics, report show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s banking system is facing low liquidity-related risks as solvency metrics remain elevated, a central bank report showed on Thursday.

The central bank’s financial stability report for the second half of last year also found that banks have an adequate capital cushion to cope with unexpected shocks. The existence of a local shadow banking system is not posing any immediate risk to the stability of the country’s banking system, the report added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

