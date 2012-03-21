UPDATE 1-Brazil says banks have sound capital levels

* Banking system is prepared to weather global turmoil

* System’s solvency ratio well above minimum threshold

* Bank profits rose slightly due to expansion in loans

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s commercial banks have enough capital to withstand an escalation in global market turmoil that could hamper growth in Latin America’s largest economy, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Profits in Brazil’s banking system rose slightly during the second half of 2011 despite rising loan delinquencies, a partial seizure of global financial markets and a local economic slowdown, the bank said in its biannual financial report. Rising profit has strengthened the balance sheets of lenders, which have also beefed up capital as they grow their loan books.

The banking system’s solvency ratio, or a gauge of how much capital lenders could use in the event of stress in financial markets, ended last year at 16.3 percent, well above the 11 percent minimum regulatory threshold, the bank added.

“Domestically, solvency remains robust,” the bank said in the report. “In all scenarios that were under analysis, solvency tops the minimum levels required” by regulators.

The comments reinforce the central bank’s view that a crisis in global capital markets could have a bigger short-term impact on the economy than on the local banking system. The implementation of new rules, including the creation of a central credit clearinghouse, should also ease liquidity shortages during moments of stress in the industry, the report added.

Loan defaults will tend to stabilize this year after climbing throughout 2011, the report added.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more - Brazil’s most widely followed gauge of defaults - edged up slightly to 5.6 percent of outstanding loans in January from 5.5 percent in December.