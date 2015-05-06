FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil gov't sees savings loss of $1 bln with bill changes
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil gov't sees savings loss of $1 bln with bill changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Changes to bills that limit pension and unemployment benefits could cost the Brazilian government around 3.5 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in savings this year, but more calculations are needed to measure their impact, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Wednesday.

The measures proposed by the government were initially expected to save around 18 billion reais this year in order to meet its primary budget surplus goal. The measures are expected to be voted on by the Chamber of Deputies this week.

Barbosa was called to a congressional committee to speak about charges the government improperly delayed payments in recent years to bolster its primary savings result.

$1 = 3.0460 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.