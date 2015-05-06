Brazil gov't sees savings loss of $1 bln with bill changes

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Changes to bills that limit pension and unemployment benefits could cost the Brazilian government around 3.5 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in savings this year, but more calculations are needed to measure their impact, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Wednesday.

The measures proposed by the government were initially expected to save around 18 billion reais this year in order to meet its primary budget surplus goal. The measures are expected to be voted on by the Chamber of Deputies this week.

Barbosa was called to a congressional committee to speak about charges the government improperly delayed payments in recent years to bolster its primary savings result.