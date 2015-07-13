Brazil to update budget projections next week, minister says

BRASILIA, July 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will update its fiscal projections in a bimonthly report next week, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa told journalists on Monday, leaving the door open to amending a key fiscal target.

When asked if the government could adopt a tolerance range for its primary surplus target, as floated by local media in recent days, Barbosa said the government will comment on that “next week”. The government is studying new measures to make up for disappointing tax revenues, he added. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)