Brazil's Barbosa says inflation to drop below 7 pct -GloboNews

BRASILIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Thursday that the government is working to bring inflation down below market expectations of 7 percent by the end of this year and aims to reach 6.5 percent.

“The market perspectives are very pessimistic. Things can happen that will slow inflation to below what the market is expecting today,” Barbosa said in an interview with the GloboNews cable channel during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)