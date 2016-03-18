FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Barbosa says economy could resume growth in late 2016
March 18, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Barbosa says economy could resume growth in late 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy could start to recover in the second half of the year, but the outlook remains very susceptible to the ongoing political uncertainties, Brazil’s Finance minister Nelson Barbosa said at an event on Friday.

The government is seeking to stabilize the labor market and hopes lower inflation will boost confidence in coming months, Barbosa said in a prepared speech at an event with executives and politicians in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Erick Noin; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

