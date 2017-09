BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s incoming Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday the government will focus on measures to bolster federal revenues and improve the efficiency of expenditures without impacting inflation.

In a conference call with investors, Barbosa said the government will take all measures to meet its primary surplus target of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product next year. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)