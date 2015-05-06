FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil sees $1 bln lower gov't savings with changes to laws
May 6, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil sees $1 bln lower gov't savings with changes to laws

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments by planning minister, background on government’s finances)

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Changes to laws that limit pension and unemployment benefits could cost the Brazilian government around 3.5 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in savings this year, but more calculations are needed to measure their impact, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Wednesday.

The measures proposed by the government were initially expected to save around 18 billion reais this year in order to meet its primary budget surplus goal. An initial vote on the measures on Tuesday was delayed after disagreements among lawmakers within the government’s coalition in Congress.

Barbosa was called to a congressional committee to speak about charges that the government improperly delayed payments in recent years to bolster its primary savings result.

He denied the Federal Court of Accounts’ finding that the delay violated Brazil’s fiscal responsibility law, and said that the accounting measures were fully legal.

He said most of the deferred payments are now up to date and that the government’s fiscal policies are transparent.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff was harshly criticized last year by market economists for accounting maneuvers that artificially boosted fiscal savings after years of lavish spending.

Congressional resistance to approving savings measures that would put public accounts back in order could further dent the confidence of investors and threaten Brazil’s investment grade rating. ($1 = 3.0460 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

