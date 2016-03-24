FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to resume growth by around October, finmin says
March 24, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil to resume growth by around October, finmin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy, in the throes of a deep recession, should start to stabilize around the middle of the year and begin expanding again by October, Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa told a state news channel NBR on Thursday.

In an interview, Barbosa said legislation to put off efforts to lower budget spending and push forward with a state debt relief program are necessary to reignite growth. If Congress approves them, the government would have the “necessary tools” to help pull the country out of recession, Barbosa told NBR. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

